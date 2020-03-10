Coronavirus impact to Grand Strand economy has been minimal, chamber leader says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said they have not received any indications that the coronavirus has negatively impacted the local economy.
MBACC CEO Karen Riordan said a clear indication of that is the two large tourism events over the weekend: The Myrtle Beach Marathon and a gymnastics event.
"The Myrtle Beach Marathon had its highest number of registrants ever,” Riordan said. “Ninety percent of those were from out of the area, so that tells us that they did not have enough concern to not come, so that was very encouraging. We also had a huge gymnastics event at the convention center here in Myrtle Beach, and they had their highest record number of attendees ever in the history of that event.”
Another indicator is the early responses the MBACC has received to a survey they sent out to their businesses Monday.
Riordan said so far, the main takeaways from the survey are that area business owners are being more conscious of handwashing and telling their employees to wash their hands.
Riordan added that no business has reported any major impacts to their business as a result of the coronavirus.
The MBACC has about 2,700 members, and so far only around 100 have responded to the survey, but Riordan is hoping the trend in responses continues as more business owners fill out the survey.
One local business not seeing any impact so far is Peaches Corner.
“Business as usual here,” Robert Alston of Peaches Corner said.
While many people across the country are becoming cautious when making travel plans, some visitors like Andrew Wade from Kentucky say coronavirus didn’t cause them to think twice about traveling.
“It’s not very threatening to me in my opinion,” Wade said. “As long as you understand that you take precaution, that’s really the only thing that needs to be said about that.”
