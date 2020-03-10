Clemson University may move all classes online due to coronavirus

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson University officials say they have asked university professors to prepare for moving all classes online due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
The move would come in an effort to protect students and faculty from the disease by reducing contact and interaction among the Clemson University community.
On Monday, Clemson University announced that one member of the Clemson University community is currently being tested for COVID-19, according to our news partner WYFF News in Greenville. Clemson University officials say that the person is not a student, but out of respect for the individual, they will not release any further information.
"If this test is positive, we will provide as much information in accordance to DHEC policy, working in conjunction with them to provide information that fills in the gray areas that we might be able to provide," said Clemson University spokesperson Joe Gailbraith.
University officials say that a positive test result does not inherently mean that classes will be online for the rest of the semester and that university leadership will continue to monitor the global outbreak and the cases in South Carolina before making a decision.
"We can't fail our students when it comes to completing the semester and that is our top priority," said Gailbraith. "The method and modality of that may change as we learn more information."
Clemson University students that spoke with WYFF News 4 said they are more worried about online classes than they are COVID-19, citing spring break, finals and graduation as points of concern.
"It’s kind of a little weird. Everyone's talking about it," said Clemson student Grant Hanchar. "It’ll just be weird you know, wasting a college semester in your dorm instead of the normal college life. It’ll be a huge change and I don’t know, I don’t know if I'm ready for that."
University officials say they will notify the public as soon as they have made a decision.
