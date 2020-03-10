CCMF owner planning for ‘safe and fun event’ amid coronavirus; Monday After The Masters organizers monitoring situation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bob Durkin, the owner and organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest, spoke out Tuesday on this year’s festival amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Durkin released the following statement:
“We are monitoring it very carefully. Safety for our CCMF fans is our No. 1 priority. We are continuing to plan for a safe and fun event.”
The coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of several concerts and festivals.
Last week, the city of Austin cancelled the South By Southwest festival (SXSW).
Pearl Jam announced Tuesday they are postponing the North American leg of their Gigaton world tour because of the coronavirus.
The 2020 CCMF is set to start June 4 and conclude June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
Set to happen sooner is the 2020 Monday After The Masters. It is currently scheduled for April 13 at The Dye Resort at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
“As with everyone, we are currently monitoring the situation and in talks to discuss options and/or next steps,” said Alexa Harnig, with Empire Sports, via email about Monday After The Masters.
According to Harnig, organizers plan to update via the MATM website and a public announcement “as soon as possible.”
