Woman hit and killed while stopping to help injured deer in roadway, coroner says

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WIS) - A woman who had stopped to help an injured deer in a roadway was hit and killed, according to the Anderson County coroner.
Andrea Leigh Owens, 39, of Honea Path died during surgery, the coroner said.
Owens and her husband were on their way home on Due West Road near Griffin Farm Road in Anderson just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
They spotted a deer in the roadway that had been hit and hurt and stopped to help. The coroner said she was rendering aid to the deer when she was hit by another car and taken by Lifeflight to Greenville Memorial Hospital, the coroner said.
Troopers said a 17-year-old was driving the vehicle that hit Owens, but that person was not charged.
The coroner and Highway Patrol are investigating.
