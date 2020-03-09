Officials: 7th possible coronavirus case in S.C. identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a seventh possible case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon during a press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials. A Camden man tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 late Sunday, March 8.
According to officials, the man was evaluated at a healthcare facility, was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. He is a direct contact, meaning he had close face-to-face exposure, with a previously announced presumptive positive case.
“We now have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden in Kershaw County and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”
“Presumptive positive” means samples from these individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s public health laboratory. Those results, however, are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which takes 24 to 48 hours for confirmation after the samples are received.
As of Monday afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 31 individuals for COVID-19, which includes the seven presumptive positives, according to the release. The remaining tests are negative.
Officials said the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low to the general public. McMaster noted all government offices in all 46 counties across the state will remain open.
In line with CDC guidance, DHEC does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time, a press release stated. DHEC officials will monitor absentee rates in schools and businesses as well as reports of illness in the community to determine if or when closures may be recommended.
The agency said as of Sunday, it had completed monitoring of 56 people, meaning they did not show symptoms within a 14-day timeframe.
