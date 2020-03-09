Police locate vehicle of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder of former Conway officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The vehicle of the suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a former Conway police officer has been located, according to Horry County police.
The deadly shooting happened at a home on Long Branch Road on March 5.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old James Odell Cochran, who was an officer with the Conway Police Department for nearly 40 years.
Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, is wanted for Cochran’s murder.
Following the shooting, police said Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with SC tag FFL-471.
It was not immediately known where Faulk’s vehicle was located.
Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520. He is considered armed and dangerous.
