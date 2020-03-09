Two Pee Dee business owners arrested for failing to pay taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Pee Dee business owners were arrested Monday for failing to pay taxes, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Arrest warrants state Almeda Myers Graham, 55, failed to pay $28,801 in taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks for tax years 2014 through 2018.
Authorities said Graham is the owner of Prestige Home Support in Darlington County. She is charged with five counts of failure to pay taxes.
According to arrest warrants, Luther Dale Hutchins, 59, failed to pay $112,995 in taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks for tax years 2016 through 2019.
Arrest warrants state Hutchins is the owner of Hutchins Allen Hutchins in Marlboro County.
Hutchins is charged with four counts of failure to pay taxes.
