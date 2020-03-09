Sheriff’s office searching for missing teen

New Hanover County, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Brianna Bowen.
Brianna Monet Bowen was last seen on Spring Valley Road on Wednesday March 4. She is 5′2, weighs about 115 pounds and has short curly black hair.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie, a brown furry jacket, black shoes, and a black/pink book bag.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or call 911.
