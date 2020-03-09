Sheriff’s office: Family dispute leads to shooting in Darlington County

By WMBF News Staff | March 9, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 6:48 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Darlington County.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Jeffries Creek Road, which is off Lamar Highway.

Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the suspect shot a family member after a dispute.

He said that the suspected shooter is in custody. That person’s name and the charges haven’t been released yet.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

