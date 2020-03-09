Second reading, public comment set for proposal to make Horry County a Second Amendment sanctuary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The public will have the opportunity to express their thoughts on the proposal to declare Horry County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting is the second reading and public hearing on an ordinance expressing the intent of county leaders to declare Horry County as a sanctuary county for Second Amendment rights.
The effort, first introduced back in January, would protect Horry County residents' right to bear arms and ensure they would not have to comply in the event state or federal government officials change any laws.
Council members had planned to hold a public hearing on the proposal and take a second vote last month, but the councilman who suggested the ordinance will not be able to attend that meeting.
The ordinance must pass two more readings before formal adoption. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway.
