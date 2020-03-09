Police arrest four juveniles connected to Lumberton attempted robbery; more charges expected

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Four juveniles were taken into custody over the weekend after police said they were involved in an attempted robbery.
Lumberton police were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the China Garden restaurant on West 2nd Street for an armed robbery.
Employees said that two suspects came into the restaurant and one of them pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.
Police said when an employee ducked behind a counter, the armed suspect tried to force open the register. The suspect couldn’t open the restaurant and both suspects ran away from the restaurant.
An officer encountered the suspects and there was a short foot chase. Authorities said they searched the area and found a total of four juvenile suspects. Police said they also found face masks and firearms used by the suspects.
Officers said a 13-year-old, 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery at a Chinese restaurant, but more charges are expected to be filed in the following robberies:
- Dollar General – 206 E. 7th Street, Lumberton on Feb. 27, 2020
- Dollar General – Martin Luther King Drive, Lumberton on Feb. 25, 2020
- Family Dollar – E. 5th Street, Lumberton on Feb. 22, 2020
- Dollar General – E. 7th Street, Lumberton on Jan. 30, 2020
