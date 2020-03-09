Part of Highway 701 shut down as crews work two crashes

Part of Highway 701 shut down as crews work two crashes
Crews are working two crashes. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | March 8, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 8:41 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic in both directions as emergency crews work two different car crashes Sunday night.

The Horry County Police Department sent a tweet about the road closure at Highway 701 and Morgan Road near Loris just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers should take alternate routes.

Multiple crews are on scene.
Multiple crews are on scene. (Source: HCPD)

HCPD, Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Loris Fire Department and Loris Police Department crews are all on scene.

