Part of Highway 701 shut down as crews work two crashes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of Highway 701 is closed to traffic in both directions as emergency crews work two different car crashes Sunday night.
The Horry County Police Department sent a tweet about the road closure at Highway 701 and Morgan Road near Loris just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers should take alternate routes.
HCPD, Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Loris Fire Department and Loris Police Department crews are all on scene.
