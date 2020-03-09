Myrtle Beach leaders create survey to determine coronavirus impact to businesses, tourism

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders want to know how the intense spread of the coronavirus is impacting the Grand Strand.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau created a survey for businesses to get an assessment of how the virus is affecting the business and tourism community.
TAKE THE SURVEY: Coronavirus/COVID-19 Impact Survey in Myrtle Beach
All information will be reported in general terms and individual business information will remain confidential.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and the Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday that there are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state. One patient is from Charleston County while the other is from Kershaw County.
Officials announced there are five other possible cases.
None of the cases are in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.
SCDHEC has established an information phone number staffed by SCDHEC nurses for people who are concerned about an underlying health condition or who think they may be coming down with a flu-like illness. The phone number is 855-472-3432
