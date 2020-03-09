Midway Fire hosts chili cook-off for Make-A-Wish Foundation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Midway Professional Firefighter’s Association hosted their eighth annual chili cook-off in Pawleys Island Sunday.
For nearly a decade, the association has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in South Carolina and the Island Bar and Grill to find a way to put a smile on a deserving child’s face.
Kim Lotten Brown, the general manager of the Island Bar and Grill, said they simply host the event and bring people together. She added what happens next is all thanks to the people who showed up.
“I am not personally responsible for that, but the Pawleys Island community is," Brown said. “Pawleys Island community, no matter the cause, is always hugely supportive.”
Justin Lenker, the president of Midway Professional Firefighters Association, agrees with Brown’s sentiments.
“Most of the time, I’m speechless. These people support the firefighters, but they also support those kids we’re gonna send. There is a huge amount of community support for this event. Last year I think we totaled 1,500 people,” Lenker said.
Those who attended the event voted on which team had the best take on the classic dish. Taking the first-place prize for the public safety division was the firefighter motorcycle group, The Axeman.
Each year the event raises enough money to support one local child in need, but Brown hopes to grow the event to grant more wishes.
Right now, the total amount of money raised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation is still being counted.
