Knowing the differences between symptoms of COVID-19, flu, allergies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/KWQC) – While the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to dominate headlines around the world, there are still concerns over the flu and even seasonal allergies as spring approaches.
On Monday, state officials announced that two people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, while five other presumptive positive cases exist.
As far as the flu, there have been 2,559 influenza-related hospitalizations and 93 deaths in the Palmetto State this season, according to the state Department of Healtha and Environmental Control’s most recent report for the week of Feb. 23 through Feb. 29.
Between the flu, COVID-19 and even allergies, do you know the different symptoms for the three?
Allergy symptoms: The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies:
- runny nose, stuffy nose and sneezing
- wheezing, shortness of breath
- cough
- rashes
- fatigue
- headache
- nausea and vomiting
- fever
Flu symptoms: The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu:
- fever, or feeling feverish/chills
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body aches
- headaches
- fatigue (tiredness)
- some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19:
- Cough
- Fever
- Shortness of breath
- May appear 2-14 days after exposure
