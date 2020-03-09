‘I feel like I’m not worthy’: Grand Strand veteran receives new roof

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand veteran doesn’t have to worry about a leaky roof anymore.
Lance Cpl. Thomas Maneely received a new, free roof from Monarch Roofing on Monday. He was selected as the 2020 recipient of Monarch’s Roof for Troops program.
The general manger of Monarch Roofing, Rob Clemons, said Maneely’s roof was leaking so badly it wouldn’t last much longer.
“This was a no brainer, as it can be, that he really needed. If he had waited another year, he really would have had some dramatic leaks in this house,” Clemons said. “The timing was right, the person was right, a special situation and we’re so glad to take part in it.”
Maneely lost the use of his legs following a 1993 training accident. But despite being wheelchair-bound, he still would fix his weather-beaten roof before Monarch intervened.
“I feel like I’m not worthy enough for it, but I have people telling me, ‘Accept it.’ So yeah, it’s a wonderful thing to have people do this for me,” Maneely said.
Contractors from window, building products, flooring, cabinetry and land surveying were also there to see what services they could offer Maneely.
Monarch’s Roofs for Troops program began in 2013 and officials estimate close to $70,000 in roofs have been donated to Grand Strand area veterans.
