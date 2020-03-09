Georgetown County man arrested for stabbing his brother

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he stabbed his own brother.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Zachary Martin Ogden, 26, of Georgetown County stabbed his brother Sunday.
Deputies apprehended Ogden in the parking lot of Food Lion in Pawleys Island after deputies say he fled the scene of the altercation.
Staff at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital reported a man was being treated for knife wounds at the emergency room.
Ogden is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was placed in the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The victim was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center.
