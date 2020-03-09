Former Horry County detective pleads guilty to misconduct, can pay fine to avoid prison

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case against a former Horry County Police Department detective charged with over a dozen counts of misconduct in office ended with a plea deal Monday, according to court records.
Todd Cox entered a guilty plea to one count of misconduct in office and was sentenced to one year in prison or a $300 fine that must be paid March 9, information from the Horry County Public Index states.
The additional 15 counts of misconduct were dismissed, court records state.
Cox was initially indicted on the 16 charges in September 2016. Prosecutors said he closed cases without investigating them and allowing them to remain unassigned for long periods.
Horry County records show Cox first started working at the Horry County Police Department in 1996 and stopped working in May 2015. His last title was detective and his salary was between $45,000 and $49,000.
Cox, along with former HCPD officers Luke Green, Allen Large, and Darryl Williams, were all indicted in the fall of 2016 for misconduct.
In 2018, the charges against Green were dismissed. Large died in January of that year.
The case against Williams is still pending, according to the public index.
