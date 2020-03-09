FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather with a few light showers this week

Warmer temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | March 9, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT - Updated March 9 at 3:47 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s as you step out the door this morning. Grab the cup of coffee and get ready for another week here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Weather wise, this week is a lot calmer than previous weeks. We don't have a heavy rain maker to worry about but we do have some rain chances.

Today is not one of those days though. Sunshine will continue throughout the day with warmer temperatures back in the forecast. Look for highs to push into the upper 60s today as the clouds slowly start to increase later this evening and into Tuesday.

We will continue to warm up through the week with highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s each afternoon through Friday. Mornings will be warm as we get going throughout the week. Our first warmer morning arrives tomorrow ahead of our first rain chance.

The best chance for a few scattered showers will be to the northwest. Even then, the chances are not widespread. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If there is a best chance of rain, it would be overnight Wednesday and into the early morning hours Thursday.

The rain totals through Friday look fairly light. We’ll keep an eye on that weekend forecast and update you on that later in the week. A chance for a few showers could be possible this weekend. Right now, it’s a minor 20% chance. Changes are expected to that forecast.

