FIRST ALERT: Mild with a few showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild temperatures continue this week with a few chances of mainly light rain.
Tonight will see fair skies and mild temperatures with readings dropping into the middle 50s.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy at times on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s at the beach and lower 70s inland. A sprinkle or two will be possible in a few spots, but most areas will stay dry.
The forecast through the middle and end of the week is very similar. High temperatures each day will reach to near 70 along the beaches and into the lower and middle 70s across the Pee Dee.
A few showers will be possible from time to time from Wednesday through Friday, but no significant rain is expected this week.
Cooler temperatures will return by the week with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60. A few light showers will remain possible.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.