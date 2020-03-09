Family, friends remember retired Conway police lieutenant who was killed

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A somber day for family and friends, as they paid their respects to a retired Conway police lieutenant who was killed last week.
Dozens of family members, friends and former coworkers of James Odell Cochran gathered on Monday afternoon at the Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway for his visitation.
Horry County police said Cochran was killed Thursday on Long Brand Road near Conway. Police are looking for Eric Faulk, 22, in connection with the incident. Authorities announced Monday they found Faulk’s vehicle, but Faulk is still on the loose. He’s wanted for murder.
Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for 38 years.
“It’s just heartbreaking that this is the way that he went,” Cochran’s sister, Reat Gore, said.
Gore wants the community to know what a kind, loving, helpful person her brother was.
“He was a good man,” she said. “He’s a good father. He’s a good policeman. He’s a good friend.”
Conway Police Chief Dale Long worked with Cochran for several years before Cochran retired. He could hardly believe the news when he heard it.
“It’s one that you always want to ask that follow up question: Are you sure? We were just hoping that it’s not true,” Long said.
Looking forward, Gore said her focus is on making sure the man police say is responsible is held accountable.
“They’re going to get him,” she said. “They will get him. I’m praying and I’m not praying in a bad way, and I’m not mad, but I just want justice served for my brother because he deserved that and some more.”
Cochran’s funeral will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.
