One dead in Loris mobile home fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Loris, officials said.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said crews were called to the 900 block of Deckfield Court at 3:43 a.m. Monday. He added the fire was quickly placed under control.
The name of the person killed was not immediately available.
Crews with the Loris Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County police.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.