Carolina True Crime: Arrest made in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – On March 3, authorities said they arrested the biological mother of “Baby Boy Horry.”
The arrest comes more than 11 years after the body of the newborn was found on the side of a road in Conway.
Over the ensuing decade, the community at large never forgot about the case.
In this episode of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News looks at how the arrest came to be.
You can find Carolina True Crime on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - TuneIn
