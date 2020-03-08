20-year-old arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of two brothers from Longs

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - Police say a suspect is in custody following a weekend shooting that claimed the lives of two brothers from the Longs area.
Horry County Police say 20-year-old Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale of Longs, faces two counts of murder, and one of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened early Saturday morning near Highway 90 and Melissa Lane in Longs.
HCPD says evidence produced over the course of the investigation showed that Stockdale shot and killed Tavon Livingston and Shamon Livingston, resulting in their death.
HCPD responded to the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two dead. A third person was later reported as injured. Highway 90 was closed to traffic in both directions for several hours as detectives conducted their investigation.
