Silver alert issued for missing ‘endangered’ Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Officials are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing NC woman believed to have some cognitive impairments.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons is issuing a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing 64-year-old woman, Marylu Carter.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Carter, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Carter is described as a white female, 5 feet two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with white hair and hazel eye color and was last seen at 3401 W Fifth Street in Lumberton.
Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.