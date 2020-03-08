’Porch pirates’: Little River resident searching for alleged package thieves

LITTLE RIVER , SC (WMBF) - A concerned resident is speaking out Sunday after he says a pair of ‘porch pirates’ stole a package from his front door.
Frank Pine posted the video to the WMBF News Facebook page Sunday, showing what he says are a duo taking a package from his Little River doorstep. The nearly 4 minute video shows what appears to be a Silver Mercedes with a damaged on right front bumper pull up outside Pine’s home, which is near Little River Middle School off Highway 90.
The suspects pose as solicitors, both dressed in black pants, royal blue tops. The duo approaches his door briefly before nabbing the package off his porch.
“IF YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE; PLEASE CONTACT HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF,” the post writes.
