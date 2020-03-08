FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather, rain chances return this week

Spring-like warmth returns (Source: WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst | March 8, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 5:20 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth returns this week as the rain chances increase.

The low point is Monday morning as temperatures once again fall into the upper 30s. Warmer weather doesn’t take long to return as afternoon highs push into the upper 60s.

Warmer weather continues to move-in with afternoon highs approach 70° each afternoon through Friday. Mornings remain unseasonably warm with no chance of frost through the work week.

Clouds will increase, eventually leading to some rain chances. Expect scattered showers around Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the best chance arriving overnight Wednesday. The rain remains relatively light as rain totals stay less than a .5″ inch through Friday.

