FIRST ALERT: Cold start to the day, warmer weather returns this week

By Andrew Dockery | March 8, 2020 at 6:01 AM EDT - Updated March 8 at 6:01 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a cold start as you step out the door this morning. Areas of frost continue for many this morning as temperatures range from the upper 20s to mid 30s to start the day.

Look for a warmer afternoon with less wind in the area. (Source: WMBF)

Not much changes with today's forecast, except the wind. The wind will be lighter, making it feel even warmer than just the upper 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine will continue with a nice end to the weekend.

Highs will climb through the start of the work week with a few scattered chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
As we head into the new work week, spring-like warmth returns as afternoon highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s each afternoon through Friday. The clouds begin to filter in with rain chances arriving on Tuesday in the form of scattered showers.

Even with three days of rain chances, most locations will pick up an inch or less this week.
The best chance of rain this week looks to be late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning but heavy rain is not expected at this time. Most locations will see less than 1" of rain over the week, which is a nice change of pace compared to our past couple of weeks.

Here's a look at the warming trend that arrives for the new week.
All in all, enjoy the calmer and warmer weather. It’s going to be a nice week for any outdoor plans.

