Officials: Red Springs duo led NC deputies on 100+ MPH speed chase before arrest for heroin, gun possession

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Deputies have a pair of suspects in custody Sunday after they say the duo led law enforcement on a high-speed chase reaching close to 100 MPH.
26-year-old Linnie Braxton Locklear Jr and 22-year-old Dakota Lambert are charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, Possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, and various other drug and gun related charges.
Additionally, Locklear is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
Robeson County deputies say they we’re executing a search warrant on the Red Springs duo Saturday at a residence in the 500 block of Fodiesville Road. Once the pair say law enforcement, they sped off, leading investigators on a pursuit through Red Springs and Lumberton, while reaching speeds of 100 mph.
According to a release, the vehicle was finally stopped on Folks Drive in Red Springs, but the pair jumped out of the car and continued the chase on foot before they were eventually taken into custody.
Investigators say they located and seized a plastic bag containing 104 units of heroin and a stolen .357 handgun. A search of the original residence resulted in two more firearms and more drug paraphernalia seized, along with approximately $2,300.00 in cash.
Investigators also seized the Ford F-150 truck Locklear was driving.
Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 secured bond. Lambert was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $200,000.00 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.
