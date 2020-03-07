WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to discuss 2 presumptive coronavirus cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Henry McMaster is holding a news conference Saturday morning to discuss two presumptive coronavirus cases in the state.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday that it’s investigating two cases that had tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. Those results are required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention lab and DHEC was waiting on that confirmation.
SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus
DHEC said one of the cases is in Charleston County and the other is in Kershaw County.
The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed that the Charleston County case is one of the hospital system’s employees. The patient is an adult female who recently traveled to France and Italy. MUSC said she has not returned to work since coming home from Europe.
The Kershaw County patient is an elderly female who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
RELATED COVERAGE | DHEC investigating 2 presumptive cases of coronavirus in S.C.
Officials said the cases are not linked.
The virus has killed more than 3,000 people in China and spread to other parts of the world. The CDC is reporting that 11 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus.
The virus can spread easily and spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.