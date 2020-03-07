Twin sister of teen killed in crash speaks before judge, DUI suspect at bond hearing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - A car crash in February killed two young women with ties to our area.
18-year-old Mia Stokes and 20-year-old Grace Revels, who had both become young softball stars at USC-Union, died after another car drove into their lane of traffic. Two others in their car were hurt.
That driver was arrested for driving under the influence, and Friday, faced a judge in Spartanburg.
Mia’s identical twin Mallory Stokes, who was also in the car at the time, spoke to the judge during the bond hearing for 23-year-old Yuriy Karpik.
“My identical twin, my best friend, and half of my soul was tragically taken from us,” she said.
Mallory and the driver of the car were hurt in the crash in Spartanburg.
Grace Revels played softball at Lancaster High School. Mia Stokes at Lincoln Charter. Both had gone on to join the USC-Union team.
“He stole the other half of me that night,” Mallory Stokes said. “And he didn’t have to.”
Troopers say Karpik was under the influence when he crashed into the car of four young women. Friday in Spartanburg, the solicitor told the judge a wine bottle was found in Karpik's car after the crash, and that he admitted he had been drinking wine before the crash.
Friday, Mallory Stokes pled with the judge, not to set a bond.
“I have absolutely no idea how to live without Mia,” she said.
The driver of the young women’s car and her father also addressed the judge Friday.
The judge did not set a bond. Instead, he said a circuit court judge has to make a decision about bond later on.
