SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by truck along Highway 9 near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a deadly pedestrian crash Friday night near North Myrtle Beach.
Troopers were called to the wreck just before 9 p.m. on Highway 9 near Sea Mountain Highway.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2006 Chevy truck was going south on Highway 9 when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
Lee said no charges are expected to be filed in the case.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released.
