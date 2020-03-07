SCHP: Driver charged after fatal wreck kills passenger in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An early morning accident is still being investigated Saturday after troopers say a suspect was driving recklessly.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2012 Nissan Maxima was driving on SC-9 around 6:40 a.m before the driver veered off the right hand side of the roadway and hit a nearby utility pole. SCHP believes the driver attempted to over correct before hitting the pole, ejecting a passsendger from the vehicle.
The victim, who SCHP says was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, but has been charged with driving under a suspended license and driving too fast for the conditions.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
