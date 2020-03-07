Police: Woman stole credit card from victim at assisted living home, used it at Walgreens

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for two suspects accused of using a victim’s credit card after stealing it from an assisted living home in Lexington County.
On Wednesday, March 4, surveillance video from Wellmore of Lexington shows a woman going into a residence and coming out a short time later.
Police believe the woman in the video found the door unlocked, went in and stole the victim’s credit card. Detectives also think the woman went into other people’s residences, as well.
The victim called police when her bank alerted her to several fraudulent purchases.
Surveillance from a Walgreens shows the suspect shopping with another woman about 30 minutes after she was seen at Wellmore. Police say they used the victim’s credit card at the store, and several other places around town.
If anyone recognizes either of the women, call Detective Smith at 803-358-7262 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Police believe there could be additional victims in this case. Anyone else who lives at Wellmore of Lexington and suspects they were victims of burglary or credit card fraud should call the Lexington Police Department.
