McMaster: ‘All hands on deck’ as S.C. investigates 2 possible coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Caorlina Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Saturday morning that the state has been planning for the possibility of coronavirus cases.
“There’s no reason for alarm,” McMaster said. “We ask people to go back to their daily lives with the understanding that there is a new virus, but there are ways to protect yourself.”
Late Friday, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, the novel strain of the coronavirus.
One of those patients is a female in her 30s, who is team member of MUSC in Charleston. She recently returned from a trip to France and Italy. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she is not hospitalized and does not require hospitalization.
That patient’s symptoms began on Feb. 28 and she sought treatment on Monday, Bell said. She reported to the health department on Thursday and the result was reported on Friday.
The second patient is a woman in her 80s in Kershaw County who is hospitalized and in isolation. Bell said she had a more “prolonged course of illness,” with her onset of symptoms beginning on Feb. 27.
“She was admitted to a hospital for evaluation of an unknown illness,” Bell said. When various diagnostic tests ruled out other possibilities, doctors began considering the possibility of COVID-19, Bell said.
But Bell said it is not yet clear how she was exposed to the virus.
“We don’t have a history that she has traveled outside of the United States and outside of South Carolina,” she said. “At this time we’re still investigating the potential source of her infection. Community spread is one possibility as her source, if she has no history of travel, and we’re continuing to investigate to see if she had contact with someone who did potentially travel elsewhere and then that would make this case a connection to a travel-associated case, and we’re still working to investigate all of those details.”
The Kershaw County patient was transferred Friday to a different medical facility in the Midlands where she can receive an appropriate level of care.
Bell told reporters at Saturday morning’s briefing that there is no indication so far that businesses, schools or others should alter schedules or do anything different.
“There is no evidence of ongoing transmission in South Carolina at this time,” Bell said. “There is no reason to alter your daily routine, other than to continue to be vigilant about keeping germs from spreading by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently with warm soap and water and staying home when sick.”
She also said that in the two healthcare facilities the Kershaw County patient has been in, isolation precautions that have been taken will have been sufficient to prevent exposure to others. Healthcare workers, she said, are following recommendations and using personal protective equipment and taking isolation measures taken in all hospitals for respiratory illnesses.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday two people in the state did test positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but the cases must be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials will provide an update on the test results once the results become available, which could be between 24 to 48 hours.
The CDC released the test kits to state public health labs weeks ago and their policy requires that when one of the labs begins performing a new test, the CDC must validate those results, either confirming the presumptive positive test result or determining it to be a “false positive."
Bell said a false positive result is a possibility, but said they believe the tests are reliable.
“The test kits available is specific for the diagnosis of COVID-19 and not other conditions, and we believe it’s a highly reliable test,” she said.
State health officials say they have test kits available to test between 80 and 100 patients per day.
McMaster praised his “Team South Carolina” for following an established plan he said leaders had been working on to prepare for cases of the virus in the state.
“The steps, the provisions, the precautions that we’ve been talking about from the beginning and recommending are the same things you’re hearing from the CDC and others,” he said.
