Former N. Charleston pastor accused of sexually abusing minor will serve no jail time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former North Charleston pastor accused of sexually abusing a minor will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Karey Montrel Heyward was accused of performing lewd acts on a child inside a North Charleston home from 2012 through 2015.
He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in July of 2019. At the time, he was lead pastor at Eternity Church in North Charleston.
On Thursday, Heyward pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
The judge sentenced him to three years in prison suspended with 18 months probation and a $500 fine.
Heyward will not have to register as a sex offender, nor will sex offender conditions of probation apply.
