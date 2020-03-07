Florence police search for armed robber who held person at gunpoint in broad daylight

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the middle of the afternoon.
Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to the 2600 block of David McLeod Boulevard where they found the victim.
Investigators learned the robber approached the victim while they were getting out of their vehicle in a parking lot near W. Mathers Drive.
The victim said the robber held them up at gunpoint and demanded money. Police said the robber managed to get away with some cash and ran away on foot.
The victim was not hurt.
Police said the robber is a black male and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants at the time.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.