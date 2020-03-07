FIRST ALERT: Widespread frost likely Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Freeze WARNING has been issued for Sunday morning as the frost threat returns.
Temperatures quickly tumble overnight, falling to around 35° along the Grand Strand, 32° just a few miles inland from the coast. As the winds relax, it will allow frost to develop Sunday morning, likely widespread.
A few clouds arrive late in the day but most of Sunday looks sunny. Temperature rebound nicely after a chilly start, climbing to 58° Sunday afternoon.
Spring-like warmth filters in next week as afternoon highs approach 70° each afternoon throuigh Friday. The clouds begin to filter in with the first chance of rain arriving Tuesday in the form of some scattered showers.
A better chance of rain arrives early Thursday morning but evening then, not much heavy rain is expected. Most spots see well less than 1″ of rain over the next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.