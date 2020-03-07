2 Dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people are dead and a third person is injured after an early morning shooting in Horry County.
Horry County Police Department spokesperson, Mikayla Miskov, said officers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 Saturday morning to reports of a shooting.
There, police found two people dead and a third person injured.
Both directions for traffic are closed on a portion of Highway 90 as officers work the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
