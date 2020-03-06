WATCH: Woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case due in court for bond hearing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who authorities said is the mother of “Baby Boy Horry” is set to appear in court Friday for a bond hearing.
Jennifer Lynn Sahr, 32, is facing a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection to the cold case. Her hearing is set for 10 a.m.
Sahr was arrested in the North Myrtle Beach area this week by members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive U.S. Marshals Task Force.
She appeared for a brief court hearing Wednesday afternoon, where the judge said he did not have jurisdiction to set bond in the case.
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
An arrest warrant states Sahr “was the one responsible for the neglect of the child, failing to supply the child with adequate food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare which did result in the child’s death.”
