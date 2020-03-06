Two armed men hold up clerk, customers inside Clio store, police chief says

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies are searching for two men who held up a clerk and customers inside a Dollar General store in Clio.
Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras said the robbery happened around 9:20 p.m. at the store on Highway 9 East.
He said two black males, one armed with a handgun, the other armed with an AR-15 style rifle, pointed the guns at the cashier and forced her to give up all the money she had in the register.
Cheras said the robber with the AR-15 rifle also pointed it at customers who were inside the store at the time. He said there were about three to four customers there.
No one inside the store was hurt.
He added that the two men got away in an older model black, four-door Mercury.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s office and the McColl Police Department were also called to the scene to help out with the investigation. He thanked all the agencies in the county for their help.
Cheras said there is surveillance video and they are reviewing it.
He said it’s still early in the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.
