TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire halts traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle fire is causing major back-ups on Highway 17 Bypass during the Friday afternoon rush hour.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire in the northbound lanes near Coastal Grand Mall around 4:30 p.m.
Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the vehicle fire is out but only one lane is open. He said crews will be on the scene and all lanes will be blocked until the vehicle has been removed.
There are no reported injuries.
