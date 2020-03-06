Tidelands Health restricting access to visitors with flu-like symptoms to help prevent spread of coronavirus

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health announced Friday a screening process at its hospitals that restricts access by visitors with flu-like symptoms in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
According to a press release from Tidelands Health, any individual with flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, who enters a Tidelands Health hospital will be immediately screened. Patients seeking care will be directed to the appropriate care area.
Visitors with flu-like symptoms will be restricted from accessing the hospital, Tidelands Health officials announced.
The enhanced screening process builds upon the health system’s longstanding policy to discourage visitation by family members, friends, vendors and others who are ill, according to the release. The process has been implemented as part of the health system’s proactive efforts to protect the health and wellness of patients, team members and the community.
The health system has not received any patients with COVID-19. As of Friday, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Carolina.
“As our region’s largest health care provider, we routinely care for individuals with potentially infectious illnesses and have comprehensive infection prevention processes and protocols in place,” said Chris Rees, vice president of safety, service excellence and physician services for Tidelands Health. “We continue to welcome visitors to our hospitals, but it’s important that we limit access by visitors with flu-like symptoms to help protect against the spread of illness in the community.”
