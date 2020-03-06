Thousands expected to run in the 23rd annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands are expected to participate in the 23rd Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon this weekend, including a few from the WMBF News team.
City leaders say 2,400 are set to take part in the half marathon, 1,300 for the full marathon and 800 in the 5K.
The race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, and you can expect congestion from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard is only available for the runners.
Areas the City of Myrtle Beach encourages you to avoid:
- 21st Avenue North – Greens Boulevard to Grissom Parkway (4:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)
- Grissom Parkway – 29th Avenue North to Mr. Joe White Avenue (4:00 to 11:00 a.m.)
- Mr. Joe White Avenue – Grissom Parkway to Kings Highway (6:00 to 11:00 a.m.)
- Kings Highway (southbound lanes) – Mr. Joe White Avenue to Farrow Parkway (6:30 to 8:00 a.m.)
- Farrow Parkway (Local traffic to and from The Market Common will have access from U.S. 17 Bypass) – Kings Highway to Johnson Street (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Pampas Drive – Mallard Lake Drive to Farrow Parkway (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Johnson Avenue – Farrow Parkway to Nevers Street (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Hackler Street – Johnson Avenue to Farrow Parkway (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Nevers Street – DeVille Street to Farrow Parkway (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Howard Street – Farrow Parkway to Reed Avenue (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Emmens Avenue – Gabreski Lane to Farrow Parkway (7:00 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Kings Highway – Center South to South Ocean Boulevard (7:30 to 9:00 a.m.)
- Ocean Boulevard Closure – Mr. Joe White Avenue to First Avenue (7:00 to 10:30 a.m.)
- Ocean Boulevard (northbound lane only) – along Ocean Boulevard to 82nd Parkway (7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)
- Mr. Joe White Avenue – Ocean Boulevard to Grissom Parkway (6:30 to 10:30 a.m.)
- Grande Dunes Boulevard – North Ocean Boulevard to U.S. 17 (8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)
- Kings Highway (southbound curb lane only) – Grande Dunes Boulevard to 65th Avenue North (8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
- 65th Avenue North (westbound lanes) – Along 65th Avenue North to Frontage Road and East Coast Greenway (8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)
- Frontage Road and East Coast Greenway – 65th Avenue North to Granddaddy Boulevard (8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)
- Granddaddy Boulevard (all lanes) – Drivers must U-turn after three-tenths of a mile. (8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)
- Grissom Parkway (southbound curb lane only) – Granddaddy Boulevard to 21st Avenue North (8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- 48th Avenue North – Grissom Parkway to Oleander Street (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)
Reporter Kate Merriman will have more details on the Myrtle Beach Marathon Friday on WMBF News Today.
