Suspect Search: Authorities say one suspect wanted drugs and was willing to get violent

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said they are trying to track down two suspects involved in cases that centered around drugs.
Horry County police are looking for Michael Darneil Sherrod.
Officers responded to an armed robbery in June 2017 on Durham Lane in Loris. They spoke with the victim who said Sherrod and another suspect held him at gunpoint while trying to rob him.
He said Sherrod asked the victim where his drugs were. The victim said the other suspect began hitting him in the back of the head. When that victim said he was going to call the police and reached for his phone, the second suspect snatched it out of his hands. The victim said both suspects then ran away.
Sherrod is charged with failure to appear on charges of attempted armed robbery and failure to stop for a blue light.
He’s 29 years old with a last known address of Highway 9 in Green Sea.
Horry County police are also searching for Brandon Javon Parker.
Horry County detectives from the Narcotics and Vice Unit began an investigation in July 2019 into possible drug sales in the area of Cultra Road and Oak Street Extension and in the area of Highway 501 and 9th Avenue, both in Conway.
As a result Brandon Parker is charged with failure to appear for charges of manufacturing, distributing cocaine base and failure to stop for a blue light.
He’s 36 years old with a last known address of Old Pireway Road in Conway.
