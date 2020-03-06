Runners take precautions against coronavirus before Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach will welcome thousands of runners from around the world this weekend for the Myrtle Beach marathon amid concerns of the coronavirus.
The city is taking extra health safety precautions reminding runners, volunteers and race spectators to be smart by washing your hands and cutting back on handshakes and high fives during and after the race.
Runner James McIlrath said numerous countries have canceled their marathons in fear of spreading the deadly illness.
”We saw Tokyo get canceled and just recently Rome marathon got canceled so it’s something we think about,” McIlrath said.
He will be taking part in his second Myrtle Beach Marathon and said health safety is on the mind of runners.
“There are people coming from other places than Myrtle Beach to race, it’s quite a large race,” said McIlrath.
Usually, when runners cross the finish line, they’re greeted with a high five or hug, something health experts advise against to prevent anyone from contracting the virus.
”It’s one of those things, we’re going to wash our hands and take a little extra precaution this year,” said McIlrath.
In years past, the weekend of the Myrtle Beach Marathon has meant a huge boost in business for local running stores like Fleet Feet.
”It’s one of our best weekends of the entire year, we love it,” said Fleet Feet owner Cathy Rogers.
Rogers still expects a large crowd of runners this weekend and has taken the extra steps to keep the store clean for all employees and customers.
”We wipe things down constantly with sanitary wipes and we have hand sanitizer all over the place,” said Rogers.
But despite the global health scare, James said he’s simply focused on finishing his second career marathon after months of training.
”I’m running with a lady who is a two-time cancer survivor and she’s running her first marathon so I can’t wait to cross the line with her,” said McIlrath.
The 23rd Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon starts at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Drivers are asked to avoid several intersections and be patient while planning to share the road with runners.
