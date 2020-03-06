Restaurant Scorecard: Hair in cornstarch, cutting board with raw chicken fat lead to very low score

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with China Town at 2608 Main St., in Conway.
Inspectors found a hair in the cornstarch and said raw chicken on a stick was found in a thin, open bag laying on top of cooked pork in thin bags.
Cooked chicken was seen in cardboard boxes that originally contained raw chicken. Health crews also found mushrooms in contact with a heavily-soiled wiping cloth.
A cutting board was stored with raw chicken fat on it and utensils were stored dirty.
There were no date markings or discard times on ready-to-eat foods, including General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour chicken, ribs, and egg rolls.
A container of raw chicken wings was found stored over produce in the walk-in-cooler. Plastic grocery bags were used to store food, while heavily-soiled crates were being used for storage containers although they are not approved for use.
There was an excessive use of cardboard for storage. It is not approved to be reused since it can’t be cleaned.
Inspectors gave China Town a 70 out of 100.
Next up is Manny’s Deli at 5702-A S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach.
Health crews saw improper date markings on foods being held more than 24 hours. They also noted grime and debris accumulation on a can opener and on cooler racks.
Splash was observed on walls throughout the facility.
Inspectors gave Manny’s Deli an 89 out of 100.
There were two perfect scores this week. Subway at 3300 U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach and Thai Palms at 3803 Socastee Blvd., in Myrtle Beach each gave those perfect performances. Congratulations to both of you.
