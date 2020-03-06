Myrtle Beach man arrested on counts of child pornography

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach was released from jail on bond Friday following his arrest on child pornography charges.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 53-year-old Paul Augustine Ledwich faces three counts of second-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Thursday and released just before 12 p.m. March 6 on a $30,000 bond.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Ledwich, the release state.
Authorities said Ledwich distributed multiple files of child pornography.
If convicted, Ledwich faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.
