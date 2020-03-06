Grand Strand, Pee Dee teams head to basketball state championships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Championship weekend is on the horizon for basketball teams around the Palmetto State with schools saying goodbye and wishing good luck to their respective teams.
The Myrtle Beach Seahawks took one final lap around the elementary, middle and high schools before their date with the Ridge View blazers Saturday in Columbia.
“We just have to prepare for ourselves and what we do," said Head Coach Craig Martin. "We have to make sure that we do what we do as best as we can. Yeah, they’ve been there two times and they’ve won it two times. We just have to make sure they don’t win it again.”
It’s Myrtle Beach’s first trip to the state title game since 2008.
Myrtle Beach vs. Ridge View begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Myrtle Beach not the only team from the area playing for a title this weekend. The Lady Swamp Foxes from Marion are one win away from immortality.
They’ve been nothing short of dominant this season, only stumbling once. A win on Saturday not only clinches the class 3A title but also gives the ladies a 29-1 record on the year.
Marion takes on Keenan High Saturday at 2 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
