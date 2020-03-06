FIRST ALERT: Frost threat returns into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies continue but cooler weather settles in for the weekend.
The clouds continue to clear this evening, turning generally clear into Saturday morning. We remain breezy overnight with wind gusts hitting 25 mph at times. Temperatures tumble into the upper 30s, feeling cooler thanks to the gusty winds.
Sunny skies prevail Saturday as the winds gradually relax into the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, topping out around 54°.
The best chance of frost will be Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the lower 30s with calm winds. This is a good combination for frost formation, with a chance all the way to the Grand Strand. A few more clouds will arrive late Sunday as temperatures climb to 57°.
More clouds arrive next week along with more Spring-like warmth. Afternoon highs will approach 70° each afternoon with a few showers possible by Tuesday.
